Dallas Fire-Rescue crew members among 3 injured in hit-and-run on dangerous curve

Two Dallas Fire-Rescue first responders were among the three people hurt by a hit-and-run driver.

Police say DFR was working an accident scene when a car crashed into them.

That driver and another person with them ran off and are now wanted by police.

"That’s a really dangerous curve there," said Julie Quinones, who lives near Hunnicut Road in Far East Dallas, where the crash occurred. "I’ve had cars hit my property on three different occasions."

She wasn't surprised to hear of another crash overnight.

"I just heard a really loud crash. I mean it was very deep, very loud, and I mean, it woke me up and the first thing that came to mind was, oh my gosh, somebody crashed," said Quinones.

Dallas Fire-Rescue says two crashes happened at the corner of Hunnicut Road and Lakeland Drive on Monday.

The first crash happened around 12:20 a.m. when a driver lost control on the wet pavement, slid up one of the support wires on a utility pole and flipped his car over.

Firefighters from Station 53 across the street got there and found the driver only had minor injuries.

"Our paramedics were in the process of doing the computer report on him. His family had been called, so they showed up, and they actually parked the minivan behind the accident," said Dallas Fire Captain Bubby Moore.

While finishing the report, a second car driving down Hunnicut Road hit the back of the minivan and a man became pinned between the two vehicles.

He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and two firefighters sustained minor injuries in the crash.

The two people inside the car that caused the crash ran off, and Dallas police are still looking for them.

"Our firefighters came away with minor injuries, one with a knee injury and the other with knee pain. So they’ve been released, and they’re at home at this time," said Moore.

Capt. Moore says his crews are familiar with the area.

"Yeah, we’ve worked quite a few accidents just there and those utility poles that sit right there on either side, they’ve taken a beating," he said.

He adds that automobile accidents are one of the most dangerous scenes to work.

"We have had fire engines struck just sitting on an ordinary street like this. Again, its just people driving too fast and inattentive," Moore said.

He urges people to slow down when they see emergency crews working a crash to keep first responders safe.

"It’s really scary that people don’t have the decency to at least stop. It’s an accident, there’s no reason to not stop. I mean it doesn’t matter, just stop and render aid. That’s really sad and scary," said Quinones.

Dallas Police don't have a description of the two suspects and nobody is in custody.

Moore says one of the firefighters who was hurt has a year and a half of experience and the other was an intern training with the paramedics unit on scene.