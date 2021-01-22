Fannin County man facing charges for Capitol riot

article

Another North Texan has been charged for storming the U.S. Capitol earlier this month.

The FBI said it got several tips that 22-year-old Nolan Cooke was posting about his actions on Jan. 6 on numerous social media sites.

Cooke was arrested in the small town of Savoy in Fannin County, near Sherman.

Agents said he admitted he and his girlfriend, whose face was blurred by the FBI in an Instagram photo, were at the Capitol that day.

Cooke said he pushed past officers and used a flag pole to bang on a window outside the Capitol building but claimed he never went inside.

He’s charged for entering a restricted building or grounds and disorderly or disruptive conduct in or near a restricted building or grounds, as well as unlawful activities on the Capitol grounds.