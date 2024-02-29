15-year-old charged with capital murder of rideshare driver in South Dallas

A 15-year-old has been charged with capital murder in the deadly shooting of a rideshare driver in South Dallas.

On Feb. 20, Faneal Tesfit, a 25-year-old who lived in Irving, was found dead inside his car.

FOX 4 obtained surveillance video of the white sedan jumping the curb and crashing into an empty home on Pennsylvania Avenue around 1:40 in the morning.

Detectives say Tesfit lost control after he was shot.

Dallas police say they arrested a 15-year-old in connection to the shooting on Wednesday.

The teen will be charged with capital murder.

His name will not be released because of his age.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Faneal Tesfit

Family members told FOX 4 Tesfit had recently started driving for a rideshare company.

They say Tesfit graduated from UT Austin and was a big Dallas sports fan.