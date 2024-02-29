15-year-old charged with capital murder of rideshare driver in South Dallas
DALLAS - A 15-year-old has been charged with capital murder in the deadly shooting of a rideshare driver in South Dallas.
On Feb. 20, Faneal Tesfit, a 25-year-old who lived in Irving, was found dead inside his car.
FOX 4 obtained surveillance video of the white sedan jumping the curb and crashing into an empty home on Pennsylvania Avenue around 1:40 in the morning.
Detectives say Tesfit lost control after he was shot.
Dallas police say they arrested a 15-year-old in connection to the shooting on Wednesday.
The teen will be charged with capital murder.
His name will not be released because of his age.
Faneal Tesfit
Family members told FOX 4 Tesfit had recently started driving for a rideshare company.
They say Tesfit graduated from UT Austin and was a big Dallas sports fan.