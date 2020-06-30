Family says critically injured Fort Worth officer making progress

article

The family of an injured Fort Worth police officer said he is making progress in his recovery.

Officer Matthew Brazeal was seriously hurt when a fleeing suspect hit him with a car on June 13.

Family and friends held a fundraiser Monday at Café Republic in Fort Worth.

They said he was able to eat solid food Sunday for the first time since he was injured.

Officer Brazeal’s family said they are thankful for the support, especially when so many are struggling during the pandemic.

Advertisement

“I think this benefit, there was even talks about it getting canceled. But they allowed it which was awesome. We were kind of afraid, you know, because this is kind of a big deal for my brother to kind of raise money because they’re not going to be able to work for probably a year,” said Jared Brazeal.

The family said they’re expecting Brazeal’s recovery to last several more months.

The suspect who hit Officer Brazeal, Ronnie Jackson Jr., is charged with attempted capital murder.

RELATED: FWPD officer still in critical condition after weekend chase