Family of slain Fort Worth apartment maintenance worker frustrated after accused killer is released on bond

A North Texas family says frustration has been added to their grief now that a murder suspect is released on bond.

Carlos Aybar was a Fort Worth maintenance worker who was killed trying to help someone else. His family is saddened and disturbed that his accused killer is no longer behind bars.

Grieving and frustrated. Slain maintenance worker Aybar’s mother and aunt are reacting to his accused killer now out of jail and on house arrest.

"It’s time for us to mourn in peace. We don’t even get that. He took everything from us," said his aunt, Rebeca Canelon-Diaz.

Devin Smith is charged with Aybar’s murder. He was released Monday after he posted a $150,000 bond.

"How can this man post a bail for $150,000, $15,000 and the other charge added like $2,500," Canelon-Diaz said.

On April 21, police say Smith after receiving paperwork on his apartment door got into a heated confrontation with an employee in the office at The Marq on West 7th Street apartment complex.

When Aybar was summoned to help, investigators say Smith pulled a gun and shot Aybar, killing him.

Among conditions of Smith’s bond, he is to have "no contact with The Marq on West 7th in Fort Worth, Texas, in any manner, including third-party contact."

While at the property Wednesday afternoon, we noticed security was tight with heavier than usual police presence.

"Just knowing that he is out for us, it doesn’t let us grieve in peace," Canelon-Diaz said.

Aybar’s mother from the Dominican Republic does not speak English. The family held a memorial service for Aybar, who was cremated on Sunday. Some of his ashes are within a necklace around her neck.

"Mom needs justice," Canelon-Diaz said. "It’s really hard when she doesn’t speak the language here to move people, so I’m just here to be her voice and, now she carries Carlos. That’s what she has left of her adorable, amazing son."

Aybar was being outfitted with an ankle monitor at the time he was scheduled for his first appearance, so he was not in court. We've reached out to his court-appointed attorney for reaction. He has not responded.