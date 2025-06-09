Family member accidentally shoots child while cleaning gun

article

The Brief A child is recovering in the hospital after reportedly being hit by accidental gunfire. Family members told police the gun misfired while it was being cleaned. Police are still investigating the circumstances of the shooting.



Fort Worth police are investigating an accidental shooting that reportedly injured a child.

What we know:

The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 3600 block of Ada Avenue.

Fort Worth police said by the time officers arrived, a family member had already taken the child to the hospital.

Other family members explained that the victim was accidentally shot by a ricochet of a misfire when a family member was cleaning a firearm.

The victim is stable and expected to recover.

What we don't know:

Police said they are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the accidental shooting.

It's not yet clear if anyone will face charges.

The child's age was not released.