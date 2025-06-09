Family member accidentally shoots child while cleaning gun
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating an accidental shooting that reportedly injured a child.
What we know:
The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 3600 block of Ada Avenue.
Fort Worth police said by the time officers arrived, a family member had already taken the child to the hospital.
Other family members explained that the victim was accidentally shot by a ricochet of a misfire when a family member was cleaning a firearm.
The victim is stable and expected to recover.
What we don't know:
Police said they are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the accidental shooting.
It's not yet clear if anyone will face charges.
The child's age was not released.
