Family member accidentally shoots child while cleaning gun

Published  June 9, 2025 10:33am CDT
Fort Worth
The Brief

    • A child is recovering in the hospital after reportedly being hit by accidental gunfire.
    • Family members told police the gun misfired while it was being cleaned.
    • Police are still investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating an accidental shooting that reportedly injured a child.

What we know:

The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 3600 block of Ada Avenue.

Fort Worth police said by the time officers arrived, a family member had already taken the child to the hospital.

Other family members explained that the victim was accidentally shot by a ricochet of a misfire when a family member was cleaning a firearm. 

The victim is stable and expected to recover. 

What we don't know:

Police said they are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the accidental shooting.

It's not yet clear if anyone will face charges.

The child's age was not released.

The Source: The information in this story comes from an update from the Fort Worth Police Department.

