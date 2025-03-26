Family honors Dallas high school senior killed in West Dallas shooting

The Brief Angela Nino-Herrera, 17, was the victim of a shooting in West Dallas on Sunday morning. Witness says a fight took place just before the shooting took place. Nino-Herrera's family hosted a balloon release on Wednesday in the teen's honor.



Loved ones of a 17-year-old girl killed in a shooting over the weekend held a balloon release in her honor.

The high school senior’s family says she was with a group of friends in West Dallas when some sort of fight happened, leading to gunfire.

The teen's family says she was struck by a stray bullet.

Dallas police didn't provide any details.

West Dallas shooting

What we know:

At the Trinity Overlook in West Dallas, there's a growing memorial for 17-year-old Angela Nino-Herrera, a Dallas ISD senior who was killed in a shooting over the weekend.

Nino-Herrera’s family confirmed to Fox 4 the Hillcrest High School senior was shot and killed early Sunday morning.

Dallas Police showed up at a mother’s door on Sunday after her daughter didn't come home. Officers responded to a parking lot near Commerce Street and Beckley just after 4 am.

The witness, 19-year-old Rena Garcia, didn't know Nino-Herrera personally but tells Fox 4 nearly 50 people gathered at the Trinity Outlook the morning of the shooting.

Garcia says she noticed a fight taking place feet away, just before the shooting began.

"They started shooting. They drove down the street and just kept shooting out of the door, out of the window of the car," said Garcia. "It was multiple guns. Multiple people just shooting. Just anyone and everything they could see. It was terrible."

One of the bullets hit Nino-Herrera, who later died at the hospital.

On Wednesday, family and friends had a balloon release in the teenager’s honor.

What they're saying:

Nino-Herrera's older sister, Aileen Marie Nino, pleads for the violence to stop.

"It was people being stupid, with guns…" said Marie Nino. "It wasn't right. That is the least my sister deserves,"

"She had plans. She had hopes. She had dreams," said the victim's mother, Marcela Nino.

What's next:

That witness told police the suspect vehicle was a black Dodge Charger.

Dallas police did not provide clear answers to FOX 4’s questions about potential suspect information or the circumstances that led to the shooting, only saying the investigation is "ongoing."