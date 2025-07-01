Family grieves after Fort Worth grandfather killed by suspected drunk driver

The Brief A 73-year-old Fort Worth man was killed by an alleged drunk driver on I-30 near Beach Street on June 22. The victim, Rob Rose, was on his way to work when his truck was hit by 31-year-old Tristan Mayen, who faces an intoxication manslaughter charge. Mayen has bonded out of jail with conditions, and Fort Worth police plan to increase patrols this holiday weekend to prevent similar tragedies.



A Fort Worth man is still in disbelief that this pain has shattered his family, and he also doesn't want other families to experience this pain.

Heading into the holiday weekend, Fort Worth police and other law enforcement agencies are expected to increase patrols.

What we know:

Eastbound on I-30 from Fort Worth to Dallas, it's a commute Rob Rose took every morning for the last 40 years, even on weekends.

At 73 years old, Rose would leave his Fort Worth home around 2 a.m. to go to work at Mission Foods.

Fort Worth police say Rose was hit and killed by an alleged drunk driver on I-30 near Beach Street on June 22.

31-year-old Tristan Mayen now faces a charge of intoxication manslaughter.

According to a crash report, Mayan’s Chevy Silverado struck the left rear truck bed of Rose's Tacoma.

Both trucks then traveled down the hill.

Mayen was arrested following field sobriety tests.

Rose was pronounced dead on scene.

Rose leaves behind his granddaughter, his adult children, and his wife of 50 years.

All who he vowed to provide for even in his 70s.

Family wants justice

What they're saying:

"Watched him walk out the door, just like I normally would. I had no idea, I would say bye to him," said Jared Rose, his son.

"When you see a good man like that and the way that it ended. It's terrible."

Jared described the devastation his dad's death left on the family.

"My daughter is going to grow up without her grandpa. I can probably say my young daughter was my dad's best friend," he said.

"We want justice. We want justice for Rob."

What's next:

Mayen did bond out of jail. His bond conditions include an ankle monitor, drug tests, and no alcohol.

He has hired an attorney, but his attorney doesn't have a comment at this time.