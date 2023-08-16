Grand jury decides not to indict Dallas store customer who fatally shot robbery suspect

A Dallas County grand jury cleared a man of a murder charge after he shot and killed a robbery suspect inside of a Family Dollar store last year.

After the shooting, some people questioned if Kevin Jackson Sr. should have been charged with murder, as it appeared that he was protecting women who were being assaulted.

Now, a grand jury said Jackson’s case will not head to court.

Court records reveal a Dallas County grand jury declined to indict Jackson on a controversial murder charge from November 2022.

According to an arrest affidavit, Jackson shot and killed 26-year-old Phillip Betts inside a Family Dollar off Lancaster Road in Oak Cliff.

Related article

But Betts was reportedly stealing from the store and attacking two female employees trying to stop him. Betts is accused of striking one woman "multiple times with his fists" and "scratching" the other woman.

Jackson, a customer watching the drama unfold, told the women to move and shot Betts.

"He took action based on something that he really perceived was necessary at that time," former prosecutor, now criminal defense attorney, Robert Rogers said.

Last year, Rogers, who's not associated with this case, questioned the murder charge, citing Texas law which allows deadly force in an effort to prevent robbery.

"Based on the facts as I read them in this affidavit, I believe that’s a clear robbery where the person is starting to use force to enable him to complete the process of theft," Rogers said.

Jackson did not have a criminal history prior to this charge, according to a records search.

Jackson’s gun was legal, according to Dallas police.

After the shooting, Jackson waited for Dallas police to arrive and agreed to an interview.

He told police he was concerned for the safety of the two women, but police filed the murder charge anyway.

Ultimately, a grand jury that met last month decided there is not enough evidence to support a murder charge.

During a phone call Wednesday, Jackson said he’s working as a truck driver and looking forward to putting this behind him.