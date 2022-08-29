Families without flood insurance awaiting desperately needed help after last week's storms

One week ago historic flooding hit North Texas, costing many people everything that they owned.

Kenia Guerin, her three young kids and her grandparents had to be rescued from the floodwater as it made its way into their Seagoville mobile home. When Guerin returned to the home she found it in shambles.

Guerin family saved during Seagoville flooding on August 22, 2022

"All of our furniture is destroyed. Our air conditioners, everything. Everything is completely destroyed," she said.

Last week Governor Greg Abbott signed an emergency declaration releasing state resources to 23 counties, but urged Texans to report their damage so the state might qualify for federal funds.

"In order to get federal public assistance from FEMA our state, statewide, needs to recognize a little under $50 million of uninsured loss to public property," said Chief Nim Kidd of the Texas Department of Emergency Management.

Governor Abbott announced a new online tool to report flood damage to the state in the hopes of receiving federal help.

The process has been a struggle for some families.

"We did it online. We actually submitted three of them, not one, we submitted three. We haven't heard back, and then we actually called and the only thing they told my husband is that until they meet a certain quota that funds will not be released, and they have not met that dollar quota. So, there's no funds at all being released," Guerin said.

In the meantime the Guerin's are trying to make due.

"We're trying to get help."



