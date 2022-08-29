Seagoville church damaged by flooding may be forced to move

A Dallas County church held its first Sunday service since last week’s flooding caused heavy damage.

Wayside Missionary Baptist Church in Seagoville was built 65 years ago.

Its floors are now warped, and the damp air and humidity damaged most of the building’s interior.

A lake behind the church overflowed and caused the flooding.

The pastor said insurers won’t cover the church because it was built in a flood plain. That may mean the church will eventually have to move.

"We will be forced to try to find another location to be able to have our worship service. And again, this church has been here some close to 60 years. We’ve been here since 1957 and we’ve been a grandfathered beacon in the community. We’re a great landmark, but it looks like we might have to relocate," said Senior Pastor Frank Alexander.

Inspectors are now looking at the damage to see if the church can be repaired.