Richardson police release bodycam of officer shooting domestic violence suspect

The Brief Richardson police released the body camera video and 911 call of Sunday's officer-involved shooting involved a domestic violence suspect.

A woman called 911 Sunday morning because her boyfriend was trying to break into her house with a bat. She said he came home drunk and assaulted her before she kicked him out.

Body cam video shows 37-year-old Emmanuel Blanco Cruz attempting to throw his knife at an officer before he was fatally shot.

New video and audio released by Richardson police show what led up to the deadly shooting of a knife-wielding domestic violence suspect.

The incident happened Sunday morning around 4 a.m. at a home on Fair Oaks Drive.

Police say they received a 911 call Sunday morning around 4 a.m. from a woman who said her boyfriend, 37-year-old Emmanuel Blanco Cruz, came home drunk and hit her several times.

In the 911 call, the woman said she was inside her home with her kids, but Cruz was trying to break in through the windows with a bat.

After some sort of commotion, the 911 phone call was disconnected.

The first officer who arrived on scene ran to the back where the woman was. She said her boyfriend was trying to stab her.

The officer’s body cam shows Cruz with a knife through a garage window.

Video shows Cruz coming out of the house with the knife in hand and walking towards his girlfriend.

The female officer can be heard telling Cruz to drop the knife multiple times, but he ignored the commands.

As Cruz turned to the officer and was about to throw his knife at her, the officer shot him one time in his upper body.

Cruz fell to the ground as more backup arrived. In the body cam video, Cruz can be seen searching for his knife and trying to get back up.

Police say Cruz was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The internal investigation is ongoing. The officer was placed on administrative leave.