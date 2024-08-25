Richardson police fatally shoot domestic violence suspect

article

A Richardson police officer shot and killed a domestic violence suspect who reportedly threatened her with a knife.

It happened around 4 a.m. Sunday at a home in the 1500 block of Fair Oaks Drive, which is near Arapaho and Plano roads.

The Richardson Police Department said the officer was responding to a call from a woman who said her boyfriend had assaulted her and was armed with a weapon.

The female officer found the suspect in the garage. He was armed with a large knife, police said.

Police said the suspect ignored multiple commands to drop the weapon and instead reached into a pickup to grab something.

The officer shot him once in the upper body after he turned toward her, suddenly brandishing the knife in a threatening manner, police said.

The suspect was taken to the hospital, where he later died. His name has not yet been released.

The officer, who has been with the department for two years, was not hurt.

She will be placed on routine administrative leave while the shooting is investigated.