Ex-San Jose PD Chief Eddie Garcia named new Dallas Chief of Police

Recently retired San Jose Police Chief Eddie Garcia has been named the new Dallas police chief.

Garcia, 50, had been a part of San Jose PD for 28 years before stepping down just days ago. He had spent the past five years as chief.

Garcia will be the first Latino Dallas Chief of Police.

"My story began as a young boy moving to a new city, learning to speak English in a community that promoted me to Chief. It’s an honor to be welcomed into one of America’s greatest cities for the second time as Chief," Garcia said in a statement.

Garcia was born in Puerto Rico and spoke about his move to California, where he learned English, during his interview with councilmembers. He also spoke about his ideas for crime reduction, saying a small number of locations are often the majority of calls. He said crime-fighting should be data driven.

He also discussed improving morale, a hot topic inside the Dallas Police Department.

"I have been successful in fostering the development of department leadership and staff members with a focus on increasing morale," he wrote.

Garcia will replace Chief Renee Hall, who had a turbulent and brief three-year tenure as chief in Dallas.

