Dallas hosts Q&A livestream with police chief finalists

Dallas residents will have the chance to hear from the candidates vying for the Dallas police chief spot on Wednesday afternoon.

A live interview session with all seven candidates is scheduled for 2 p.m. They will respond to questions based on topics identified in public forums.

Three of the candidates are currently with the Dallas Police Department – Major Malik Aziz, Deputy Chief Reuben Ramirez and Assistant Police Chief Avery Moore.

The other four are chiefs elsewhere. They include Rashall Brackney, the police chief in Charlottesville, Virginia, Albert Martinez, the director of security for the Dallas Catholic Diocese, Eddie Garcia, the police chief in San Jose, California and Jeff Spivey, the Irving police chief.

The current chief, Renee Hall, announced her resignation in September. She leaves at the end of the month after leading the department for three years.

A survey of thousands of Dallas residents found reducing violent crime is the number one quality they’re looking for in the next police chief.

Dallas has had more than 225 homicides so far this year, which is nearly 40 more than last year.

Earlier this week, city manager T.C. Broadnax interviewed each candidate. He plans to make his choice by the end of the month.

The session will be streamed on the city’s website and on YouTube from 2 to 5 p.m.

LINK: www.dallascitynews.net/latest-information-regarding-dpd-chief-search