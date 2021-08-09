Ex-Dallas County deputy charged with assault, official oppression

article

A former Dallas County sheriff's deputy was indicted on misdemeanor charges for tasing and threatening a handcuffed prisoner.

Austin Palmer is charged with assault and official oppression. He arrested Jeremiah Ramos in October 2019 for outstanding warrants.

According to court records, Ramos was handcuffed in the back of Palmer's patrol vehicle when the deputy tased him in the stomach and threatened to tase him in the neck and genitals.

Ramos told investigators Palmer checked with his partner before the tasing to make sure his body camera was not on. There was no use of force report filed, but Palmer's partner later confirmed what happened.

Each charge against Palmer carries up to a year in jail and a $4,000 fine.

