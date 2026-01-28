DFW Road Conditions: Drivers warned of black ice as several highways remain shut down Wednesday

The Brief Icy roads and freezing conditions are still impacting North Texas after the weekend winter storm. DPS urges Texans to stay off roads if possible and use extreme caution on bridges and overpasses. Drivers can track closures and conditions on FOX 4 and should follow winter safety guidance.



Road Conditions — Wednesday morning, Jan. 27

7:00 a.m.: Semi slides down I-30 service road

FOX 4’s Payton May warns the Wednesday morning commute remains treacherous. Reporting from Grand Prairie near Interstate 30, May observed multiple vehicles sliding on icy service roads, unable to gain enough traction to climb hills.

6:33 a.m.: Meteorologists advise residents not to leave their homes until later Wednesday

Meteorologists are advising North Texas residents to stay home until at least late Wednesday morning as icy roads continue to impact the commute. While some melting is expected later today, officials warn that bridges and overpasses will remain the most dangerous areas, as these elevated surfaces freeze first and retain ice longer than surface streets.

6:05 a.m.: State Highway 114 closed in Grapevine

SH 114 Closure (Grapevine Police Department)

Eastbound State Highway 114 is closed at State Highway 121 after two tractor-trailers crashed on the ice Wednesday morning. Grapevine police said an initial truck lost control and struck a barrier, followed by a second big rig that crashed into the scene while officers were already present.

No injuries were reported, but the highway is expected to remain closed for at least two hours as TxDOT crews arrive to treat the road and clear the wreckage. Traffic is currently being diverted from eastbound State Highway 114 to southbound State Highway 121 and State Highway 360.

5:58 a.m.: I-30 reopens after hours-long closure Wednesday morning

I-30 closure

All eastbound lanes of Interstate 30 near Belt Line Road have reopened as of Wednesday morning. While traffic has resumed, officials warn that slick spots remain and drivers should continue to exercise extreme caution.

The highway was previously closed for several hours after a refreeze following this week's winter storm created dangerous conditions on an uphill stretch of the road.

5:30 a.m.: Icy conditions persist; Highway 114 closed

Despite the reopening of I-30, other major closures remain in effect. In Grapevine, all eastbound lanes of Highway 114 approaching Highway 121 are shut down. While no injuries were reported, police are working to clear an incident involving a jackknifed 18-wheeler. Officers expect the area to remain closed for several hours.

5:25 a.m.: I-30 shuts down

Earlier Wednesday, FOX 4 reporter Payton May observed three 18-wheelers become stuck on the I-30 service roads within a matter of minutes. The service roads were reported to be in worse condition than the main lanes due to the steep incline and heavy ice. May also witnessed four vehicles strike barriers after sliding on black ice during her morning commute.

5:15 a.m.: Freezing fog advisory

The National Weather Service has issued a freezing fog advisory for North and Central Texas through Wednesday morning.

Dense fog may reduce visibility to less than a quarter-mile.

Light ice may form on surfaces, including roads and bridges, making them "impossible to see," according to the NWS.

Temperatures will rise into the low to mid-40s this afternoon with sunshine, which should help melt remaining ice. However, temperatures will drop back into the 20s tonight, bringing the risk of another refreeze.

5 a.m.: Neighborhood roads still messy as residents wary of driving

Motorists who ventured out Tuesday and early Wednesday described the roads as deceptive.

"I was trying to get to work, got on the little bridge, and it slid all the way down," said motorist Jay Taylor, who suffered a damaged tire and wheel bearing.

Truck driver Evelyn Montoya told FOX 4 that the mix of melting ice and water is making the commute "messy."

"The people think the sun is clearing it off, but it’s really not," Montoya said. "You don’t know what you’re slipping into."

If the roads are icy, the best thing you can do is stay home. If you must drive in inclement weather, allow additional time to reach your destination and share your travel plans with a friend or family member, so someone knows the route you’re taking.

When driving on icy roads, drive slowly and increase the distance between your vehicle and others when stopping. Do not use cruise control during poor driving conditions and ensure your vehicle has a full tank of gas before you head out.

Safety officials tell Texans to be aware and approach bridges and overpasses slowly as ice can accumulate before drivers are able to see it on the roads. Drivers should also watch for downed trees and power lines. If a stoplight is out, treat the intersection as a four-way stop.

What you can do:

Safety officials ask Texans to keep a well-stocked emergency kit with warm clothes, food, water, cell phone battery/charger and first aid items.

Here are some other tips to help you stay ahead of winter weather:

Use an all-hazards weather radio for up-to-date warnings, watches, forecasts and other hazard information.

Sign up for calls or texts from your local emergency notification system.

Insulate outside faucets and pipes near outer walls.

Make sure furnaces, heaters, fireplaces and wood stoves are clean, well-ventilated and in good working condition.

Keep space heaters at least three feet away from walls and combustible materials and make sure to turn them off when you're away or sleeping. (Also ensure that space heaters cannot tip over and that the cord is not damaged)

Check on friends and family members whose health or age may put them at greater risk.

Stock up on firewood and supplies, including canned goods, bottled water and medication.

Ensure your vehicle's safety by making sure doors and trunk locks are properly lubricated to prevent them from freezing. Also, check your vehicle’s battery, windshield wipers, tire pressure and tire tread.

Texas DPS also recommends individuals to check their vehicle's fluid levels and have a well-stocked emergency kit that includes warm clothes, food, water, cell phone battery/charger and first aid items.

You can also sign up to get alerts sent to your phone from your county’s emergency office.