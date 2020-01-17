Dallas County deputy arrested for allegedly assaulting a prisoner

article

A Dallas County sheriff’s deputy was arrested for allegedly mistreating a man in custody.

The incident involving Deputy Austin Palmer happened during a prisoner transport. The sheriff’s office has not yet said when or what happened.

The sheriff’s office said Palmer was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of both an internal and criminal investigation.

He was arrested Thursday and charged with official oppression and assault.

Sheriff Marian Brown is expected to address the media Friday morning.

“The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is committed to our core values of integrity, professionalism and accountability,” she said in a statement.

Palmer has been with the department since 2007.