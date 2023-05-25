Ex-Argyle fire chief pleads guilty in embezzlement case

article

A former fire chief in Denton County pleaded guilty to federal charges of embezzlement.

Troy "Mac" Hohenberger was the longtime fire chief in Argyle.

He was interviewed by FOX 4 several times in stories about his firefighters and after his home caught fire in 2016.

Hohenberger was indicted and arrested in November of last year on charges of stealing nearly $500,000 from the fire district.

Investigators said he used the money to pay off his credit card debt and on other personal expenses.

He faces up to 10 years in prison.

He will be sentenced at a later date.