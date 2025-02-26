Expand / Collapse search

Uptown Dallas sexual assault suspect booked into jail

Published  February 26, 2025 2:17pm CST
Uptown
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Arrest made in Uptown Dallas sex assault

Dallas police say an arrest has been made for the alleged sexual assault of a woman in the State Thomas area of Uptown early Monday morning.

The Brief

    • Suspect Evin Bishop has been booked into the Dallas County jail.
    • Bishop is charged with sexual assault in connection to an incident on Thomas Avenue.
    • The alleged assault happened Monday morning.

DALLAS - Dallas police released more information about a sexual assault suspect who was arrested on Tuesday.

21-year-old Evin Bishop is being held in the Dallas County jail, where he is charged with sexual assault.

Bishop is being held on a $150,000 bond.

Uptown Dallas sexual assault arrest

What we know:

Police say a man sexually assaulted a victim in the 3000 block of Thomas Avenue around 6 a.m. Monday.

Neighbors told FOX 4 that they heard a woman screaming that someone was following her. By the time police arrived, the man ran off.

DPD released a photo of the suspect on social media.

(Source: Dallas Police)

Tuesday afternoon, police announced an arrest had been made in the same area of the assault.

Video provided to FOX 4 shows a large police presence in the area.

RAW: Uptown Dallas sexual assault arrest

Video shows a large police presence in Uptown Dallas after a sexual assault suspect was arrested on Tuesday.

What we don't know:

Police have not released any specific details about the alleged sexual assault or if the suspect could be linked to any other crimes in the area. 

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Dallas Police Department, FOX 4 interviews with neighbors on Feb. 25 and video provided to FOX 4.

UptownCrime and Public Safety