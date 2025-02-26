Uptown Dallas sexual assault suspect booked into jail
DALLAS - Dallas police released more information about a sexual assault suspect who was arrested on Tuesday.
21-year-old Evin Bishop is being held in the Dallas County jail, where he is charged with sexual assault.
Bishop is being held on a $150,000 bond.
Uptown Dallas sexual assault arrest
What we know:
Police say a man sexually assaulted a victim in the 3000 block of Thomas Avenue around 6 a.m. Monday.
Neighbors told FOX 4 that they heard a woman screaming that someone was following her. By the time police arrived, the man ran off.
DPD released a photo of the suspect on social media.
(Source: Dallas Police)
Tuesday afternoon, police announced an arrest had been made in the same area of the assault.
Video provided to FOX 4 shows a large police presence in the area.
What we don't know:
Police have not released any specific details about the alleged sexual assault or if the suspect could be linked to any other crimes in the area.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Dallas Police Department, FOX 4 interviews with neighbors on Feb. 25 and video provided to FOX 4.