Uptown Dallas sexual assault suspect booked into jail

The Brief Suspect Evin Bishop has been booked into the Dallas County jail. Bishop is charged with sexual assault in connection to an incident on Thomas Avenue. The alleged assault happened Monday morning.



Dallas police released more information about a sexual assault suspect who was arrested on Tuesday.

21-year-old Evin Bishop is being held in the Dallas County jail, where he is charged with sexual assault.

Bishop is being held on a $150,000 bond.

Uptown Dallas sexual assault arrest

What we know:

Police say a man sexually assaulted a victim in the 3000 block of Thomas Avenue around 6 a.m. Monday.

Neighbors told FOX 4 that they heard a woman screaming that someone was following her. By the time police arrived, the man ran off.

DPD released a photo of the suspect on social media.

(Source: Dallas Police)

Tuesday afternoon, police announced an arrest had been made in the same area of the assault.

Video provided to FOX 4 shows a large police presence in the area.

What we don't know:

Police have not released any specific details about the alleged sexual assault or if the suspect could be linked to any other crimes in the area.