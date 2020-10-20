Everman officer on ventilator in ICU because of COVID-19

article

People in a small North Texas town are praying for a police officer with COVID-19 who is fighting for his life.

Alex Arango is an officer in Everman, south of Fort Worth. He has been in the ICU for a week and was placed on a ventilator Monday.

Dozens of people gathered to pray with his family at Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth.

“I have full faith in Alex. I know how he is. He is stubborn. He never says no and he’s not going to give up,” Chief Craig Spencer said in a video posted on the department's Facebook page.

“It hurts but I know everyone loves him. So I just want to say thanks to everybody for being here for my dad. Thank you,” his son added.

Officer Arango has been with the Everman Police Department for nearly 27 years.

Those who work with him said he has sacrificed so much for others and now is the time to give back to him.