Everman High School student arrested for bringing gun on campus

article

The Brief A student is in custody after allegedly bringing a handgun to Everman High School on Wednesday afternoon. The campus was locked down while police recovered the weapon; officials clarified the gun was never displayed or used during a separate campus fight. The student's identity will not be released because they are a minor, but they are expected to face criminal charges.



A student is in police custody after allegedly bringing a gun to a North Texas high school.

What we know:

A student reported seeing the firearm on Wednesday afternoon at Everman High School, southwest of Fort Worth.

The campus was quickly put on lockdown, and Everman police responded. Officers found the student and a handgun.

The student was taken into custody and is expected to face criminal charges.

What they're saying:

"While incidents of this nature are understandably unsettling for students, parents, and the community, we want to reassure the public that the safety and security of our schools remains our highest priority. We are proud of the swift actions taken by the student who reported the concern, as well as the immediate response by our School Resource Officers and campus administrators. Their quick coordination and decisive action allowed the situation to be resolved safely and efficiently," the Everman Police Department said in a news release.

The department refuted rumors that the handgun was displayed during a fight.

"We are aware that information circulating on social media suggests the firearm was displayed during or after a fight on campus. At this time, that information is false. There is no evidence indicating the weapon was displayed or used during any altercation. The fight that occurred on the campus was an entirely separate incident and unrelated," police said.

What we don't know:

The suspect’s name will not be released because they are a minor.