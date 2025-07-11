Euless PD releases name of Plano murder suspect killed after shooting at police

The Brief A murder suspect, Ladavian Kailiq Pearson, 26, was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Euless. Pearson was wanted for a murder in Plano and fired at an officer during an attempted traffic stop. No officers or other civilians were injured during the incident.



The name of a murder suspect killed Thursday in an officer-involved shooting in Euless has been released.

The suspect, who was being investigated for a murder in Plano, was fatally shot after firing in the direction of an officer, according to Friday's update from Euless PD.

Plano murder suspect identified

Ladavian Kailiq Pearson, 26, was the subject of an attempted traffic stop in Euless on Thursday. Euless PD says they and Plano officers were coordinating to serve Pearson with a murder warrant, but Pearson did not cooperate with their orders.

Soon after the attempted stop, Pearson reportedly fired a gun in the direction of an officer. Return fire from officers resulted in Pearson dying at the scene.

No one else was injured in the incident.

Plano investigating woman's death

On Wednesday afternoon, around 4:15 p.m., Plano Police received a 911 call from a male saying there was a female inside a residence in the 6000 block of Water Street that was injured. Police arrived to do a welfare check.

When officers arrived, they found the female inside an apartment that was dead. Investigators say no other people were inside the residence at the time.

Plano police officials did not have any information on how the woman died or her identity.