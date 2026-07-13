Erling Haaland brings stuffed raccoon from Dallas western store back to Norway

The Brief Erling Haaland was seen carrying a taxidermied raccoon as he returned to Norway following his country's elimination from the World Cup. Haaland bought the raccoon, as well as a cowboy hat and boots, from Wild Bill's Western Store in Dallas after his team's knockout stage win over Ivory Coast on June 30. The taxidermied critter is now sold out on Wild Bill Western Store's website.



Erling Haaland loved Texas so much, he brought a kitschy piece of cowboy culture back with him to Norway after their World Cup exit.

Erling Haaland's raccoon friend

Norway's striker Erling Braut Haaland gets off the plane after Norway's national football team landed at Oslo's Gardermoen Airport on July 13, 2026. Norway were knocked out in the quarter-final match against England. (Photo by Jan Langhaug / NTB / AF Expand

What we know:

Norway returned home on Monday after their loss to England in the World Cup quarterfinals this past weekend.

As he left the plane, star striker Erling Haaland was seen carrying a taxidermied raccoon holding a whiskey bottle.

Haaland later asked fans to help him name the critter on his Instagram story. Names being considered include Cowboy, Ranger, TEX and R.O.W., aka Raccoon On Wheels.

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Wild Bill's Western Store in Dallas

Local perspective:

Haaland purchased his new furry friend at Wild Bill's Western Store in Dallas.

Following Monday's post, Wild Bill's website shows the critter, named Whiskey Raccoon, as sold out.

Sold-out raccoon

While the raccoon is sold out, a similar alcohol-wielding squirrel shows low stock on their website.

Haaland visited Wild Bill's Western Store after his team defeated Ivory Coast 2-1 at Dallas Stadium on June 30.

The Norway star bought multiple cowboy hats, exotic boots, a longhorn belt buckle, and the now viral "Y'all can kiss my Dallas" shirt.

Haaland's social media posts about the visit have triggered a massive sales surge, nearly emptying the store's stock of the shirt and attracting local North Texas shoppers.

Cody Newport, who owns Wild Bill's Western Store, told FOX 4 Haaland knew nothing of cowboy hats before visiting, and had to be fitted for one.

"We exude the Dallas welcome, the southern hospitality. For him to want to come in and hang out is everything," Newport said.