Erling Haaland’s Dallas Western wear purchase goes viral

The Brief Following Norway's World Cup victory in Dallas, star striker Erling Haaland visited Wild Bill’s Western Store, buying multiple cowboy hats, exotic boots, and a longhorn belt buckle. Haaland's social media posts about the visit have triggered a massive sales surge, nearly emptying the store's stock of a "Y’all can kiss my Dallas" shirt and attracting local North Texas shoppers. The store is currently waiting on a new shipment of the viral t-shirt, which is expected to arrive this Thursday to replenish depleted racks.



After Norway won on Tuesday at Dallas Stadium, its star player has one more stop to make before heading out of town.

Erling Haaland and his teammates visited a Western wear store in the West End.

It’s already changing things for the store owner.

Y’all can kiss my Dallas

What we know:

Just hours after the Norway’s star striker helped his team advance in the World Cup, Haaland had one more goal in Texas – becoming a cowboy.

He and several of his teammates visited Wild Bill’s Western Store in Downtown Dallas.

The store’s owners Cody and Julie Newport told FOX 4 they got a heads-up about the special guest and had part of the floor roped off when Haaland walked in.

He ended up buying multiple hats. He traded cleats for cowboy boots and swapped his jersey for a shirt that says, "Y’all can kiss my Dallas."

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What they're saying:

"Did he know anything about cowboy hats?" FOX 4’s Peyton Yager asked the store’s owners.

"No. He knew nothing," Cody Newport said. "Actually, he was sitting in this chair. And we had someone fit him for a cowboy hat."

Wild Bill’s owners said Haaland and his teammates gravitated to some of their beautiful exotics.

Haaland also purchased a buckle with a longhorn for his belt and branded his initials and jersey number onto his purchases.

"He was saying this is literally the only time I have and the only time in Dallas," Julie Newport recalled. "He had an amazing time, and we gave him that."

"We exude the Dallas welcome, the southern hospitality. For him to want to come in and hang out is everything," Cody Newport said.

Big picture view:

Haaland shared photos of his visit to Wild Bill’s on social media, earning millions of views and likes.

That "Y’all can kiss my Dallas" shirt is nearly sold out in the store, with many of Haaland’s fans snagging gear of their own. And online sales are rolling in.

The store expects a new shipment of the shirt on Thursday to replenish the racks.

The owners said that normally their customers are 90% tourists. But after Haaland’s post, they are starting to see customers come in from North Texas.