Fort Worth police officer and driver hospitalized after suspected DWI crash

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The Brief A Fort Worth officer and another person were hospitalized late Saturday night after a pickup truck collided with a marked patrol unit. The incident is being investigated as a DWI crash, though the identities of those involved have been withheld by authorities. The severity of the injuries remains unknown as the Fort Worth Police Department continues to investigate the exact circumstances of the collision.



A Fort Worth police officer and at least one other individual were hospitalized late Saturday night following a crash involving a patrol vehicle and a suspected drunk driver, authorities said.

Fort Worth police officer injured in DWI crash

What we know:

The crash happened at approximately 11:20 p.m. at the intersection of South Riverside Drive and Martin Luther King Freeway.

According to Fort Worth police officials, the collision involved a pickup truck and a marked police patrol unit.

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Emergency medical personnel responded to the scene, and all parties involved in the wreck were transported to a hospital for treatment of their injuries. The severity of the injuries sustained by the police officer and the occupant of the pickup truck has not yet been disclosed.

Investigators confirmed that the incident is being treated as a DWI-involved crash.

What we don't know:

The identities of the officer and the other individuals involved have been withheld by authorities. The investigation into the exact circumstances surrounding the collision remains ongoing.