Dallas weather: Widespread thunderstorms bring flash flood risks and brief heat relief

The Brief Scattered severe storms are moving into North Texas and Texoma starting Sunday afternoon, bringing risks of 60 mph wind gusts, small hail, and frequent lightning. Heavy, stalling rainfall overnight could trigger localized flash flooding and is expected to slick roadways, potentially delaying the Monday morning rush hour commute. Temporary heat relief and drought buffer will drop temperatures slightly below average into the lower 90s through Tuesday before hot, dry summer weather returns late this week.



A wave of scattered thunderstorms is expected to bring heavy rain, localized flooding risks, and brief relief from the July heat to North Texas and the Texoma region starting Sunday afternoon.

Severe weather risk

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire region under a low-level risk for severe weather. Forecasters warn that while widespread severe conditions are unlikely, any strong storm cells that develop could produce localized flooding, small hail, frequent lightning, and damaging wind gusts between 50 and 60 mph.

We have a lot of moisture on hand. The atmosphere is primed for highly efficient rainfall. This is where the isolated flash flood threat starts to come in. If these areas get another round of rain through the overnight hours, of course, then that threat starts to elevate.

Timeline:

The weather system began moving through Sunday morning with an initial cluster of storms focused heavily near Sherman in Grayson County, alongside isolated pop-up showers stretching east toward Delta and Red River counties. The broader Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex remained largely dry early in the day, with temperatures hovering in the late 70s to low 80s.

However, conditions are expected to shift rapidly as daytime heating pushes temperatures into the mid-90s.

Sunday Afternoon (3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.): Storm coverage will become more scattered and widespread across North Texas.

Sunday Evening & Overnight: Pockets of heavy, intense rainfall are projected to stall over parts of the region.

Monday Morning Commute: Lingering showers and light rain are expected to persist through sunrise, threatening to create slick roadways and slow down the Monday morning rush hour.

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Temperature Outlook and Drought Relief

Despite the storm threat, the rain will be welcomed. The rainfall is expected to help alleviate the onset of the typical mid-summer drought conditions North Texas experiences this time of year.

The accompanying cloud cover and rain will provide a temporary break from intense summer heat. While Sunday's forecast high of 95 degrees sits exactly at the mid-July average, temperatures will dip slightly below average to 93 degrees on Monday and Tuesday.

A gradual drying and warming trend will begin mid-week as the low-pressure system slowly slides out of the area. Rain chances drop to 30% by Tuesday and will continue to taper off through Thursday. By Friday and next weekend, the typical July weather pattern is expected to return, bringing hot and dry conditions back to the region.

7-Day Forecast