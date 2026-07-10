Arrest made in connection to teen's drowning at Lake Ray Hubbard

The Brief 19-year-old Lucas Roper has been arrested and charged with tampering with evidence in connection to a teen's drowning in April at Lake Ray Hubbard. An arrest affidavit states Roper discarded Erving's clothes and cell phone after he drowned, as well as deleted all digital communication with the victim before his arrest. According to the affidavit, Roper told police he deleted all communication with Erving because he knew there would be an investigation, and he did not want to get in trouble.



Dallas Police have detained a 19-year-old suspect in connection to a teenager's drowning at Lake Ray Hubbard this past April.

Lake Ray Hubbard drowning arrest

Lucas Roper, 19

What we know:

Dallas Police arrested 19-year-old Lucas Roper on July 9. He's been charged with one count of tampering with physical evidence.

Roper was arrested in connection to the Apr. 13 drowning of 18-year-old Daniel Erving at Lake Ray Hubbard.

Erving's body was discovered on Apr. 17, four days after he drowned.

Dig deeper:

An arrest affidavit states that after Erving drowned, Roper and a juvenile suspect threw Erving's clothes into the tree line near a bridge above Lake Ray Hubbard.

Police also learned the two suspects fled the scene in Roper's vehicle. As they fled, the juvenile suspect threw Erving's phone out of the vehicle.

Daniel Erving

The Rowlett Police Department later recovered Erving's clothes and cell phone, on which they located phone calls and messages between Roper and Erving from the day of the drowning.

According to the affidavit, Roper told police that he communicated with Erving the day of the drowning to set up a day of fishing and swimming at the lake.

Roper told police after the trio jumped into the lake from the bridge, Erving drowned. Roper said he panicked and deleted all cell phone communication with Erving from his phone.

Lake Ray Hubbard

The 19-year-old said he deleted the communication because he did not want to get in trouble, as he knew there would be an investigation into Erving's death.

Police later interviewed the juvenile suspect, who told police Roper told him to throw Erving's cell phone from the vehicle as they were fleeing the lake.

What we don't know:

We do not know the status of the juvenile suspect.