Teenage girl hospitalized after accidental shooting at Little Elm home

article

The Brief A 15-year-old girl is recovering at a hospital after being accidentally shot at a Little Elm home early Sunday morning. The shooting happened when a 16-year-old, left home alone while parents were out of town, unintentionally discharged a firearm during a gathering with friends. Potential charges remain unknown as police continue to investigate the isolated incident, though officials emphasize there is no ongoing public threat.



A 15-year-old girl is recovering at a hospital after she was accidentally shot at a home early Sunday morning, authorities said.

Little Elm shooting

What we know:

Officers with the Little Elm Police Department responded to the 3400 block of Canyon Lake Drive around 5 a.m. following a report of an accidental shooting.

According to a preliminary investigation, the homeowner was out of town at the time of the incident, leaving their 16-year-old child at the residence. Several friends were gathered at the home when the 16-year-old unintentionally discharged a firearm, striking the 15-year-old girl, police said.

The victim was taken to Plano Presbyterian Hospital for treatment.

Investigators have determined the shooting was an isolated incident and emphasized that there is no ongoing threat to the public.

What they're saying:

"We have been in contact with both families and are providing them with support as the investigation continues," the Little Elm Police Department said in a statement. "We ask the community to keep everyone involved in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

Residents were advised to expect an increased police presence in the neighborhood Sunday morning as detectives processed the scene and conducted follow-up interviews.

The investigation remains ongoing, and no details regarding potential charges have been released.