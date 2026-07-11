Wylie man charged with murder after victim dies following alleged auto-pedestrian crash

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The Brief A 19-year-old North Texas man now faces a murder charge after a 20-year-old victim died following an alleged intentional auto-pedestrian crash in Wylie. Police say the two men argued before the suspect allegedly struck the victim with a vehicle on July 5 in a Security Court parking lot. The suspect remains in the Collin County Jail as Wylie police continue investigating the case.



A 19-year-old North Texas man originally arrested on an aggravated assault charge is now facing a murder charge after the victim in an alleged intentional auto-pedestrian crash died from his injuries, according to the Wylie Police Department.

Wylie man charged with murder

What we know:

Wylie police said the charge against Rene Padilla was upgraded after 20-year-old Maximliano Maldonado was injured in the July 5 incident, before later passing away. Maldonado remained hospitalized in critical condition following the crash. Padilla remains in the Collin County Jail.

According to investigators, a Wylie police officer was flagged down around 3:38 p.m. on July 5 in the 800 block of Woodbridge Parkway after receiving reports of vehicles possibly racing in the back of a parking lot. When the officer arrived, they found an auto-pedestrian crash that had just occurred in the parking lot of 207 Security Court.

Emergency responders treated Maldonado, who suffered severe head injury before being transported to a regional hospital in critical condition.

Argument led to alleged intentional crash

Dig deeper:

The preliminary investigation found that Maldonado and Padilla had been involved in a verbal altercation before Maldonado exited his vehicle. Investigators allege Padilla intentionally struck Maldonado with the vehicle he was driving.

Padilla was initially arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Following Maldonado's death on July 11, investigators obtained a murder charge against Padilla, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing.