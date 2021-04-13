ERCOT calls for energy conservation on April day in 70s, low 80s across North Texas

ERCOT officials asked for energy conservation Tuesday despite temperatures across the state being nowhere close to record numbers.

As North Texans enjoyed an afternoon of temperatures in the 70s and low 80s, the operator of the state's power grid called for energy conservation.

"Due to a combination of high gen outages typical in April & higher-than-forecasted demand caused by a stalled cold front over TX, ERCOT may enter emergency conditions," ERCOT said in a tweet just after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

This comes two months after a catastrophic failure to keep the lights on and homes warm during an historic winter storm shook Texans' faith in the strength of the grid to work properly.

ERCOT says it does not expect customer outages at this time and asked for conservation into Tuesday night to ease stress on the grid.

ERCOT officials were scheduled to have an evening press conference to further explain what led to the call to conserve.

