ERCOT Board announces interim CEO for grid operator

The ERCOT Board of Directors has named an interim president and CEO for the Texas grid operator. Brad Jones, who previously served with ERCOT from 2013-2015, will take over the position on May 4.

Jones will fill the spot previously held by former president and CEO Bill Magness, who was fired by the board in March amid backlash from the February winter storm.

"The Board looks forward to working with Brad during this time as ERCOT prepares for summer operations," said ERCOT Board Director and HR&G Committee Chair Mark Carpenter in a release. "He is an experienced leader and understands the ERCOT vision and mission."

According to ERCOT, Jones has 30+ years of industry experience, including serving as former ERCOT Vice President of Commercial Operations from 2013-14 and Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer in 2015. He served as President and CEO of the New York Independent System Operator from 2015-18. He is a past Chairman of the Edison Electric Institute’s Executive Advisory Committee and a board member for the Gulf Coast Power Association.

He earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Texas Tech University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Texas at Arlington, says ERCOT.

Jones was elected by the Board to serve as interim President and CEO until the permanent position has been filled, up to a term of one year, says the grid operator.

On March 15, at the request of the Board, ERCOT issued a Request for Proposal to identify and contract with a qualified executive search firm to assist in identifying, investigating, qualifying, and presenting a pool of qualified candidates for ERCOT’s President and CEO position.

ERCOT says it received eight proposals that it is evaluating for Board consideration.