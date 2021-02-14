Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 9:00 AM CST, Cooke County, Fannin County, Lamar County, Jack County, Wise County, Denton County, Collin County, Hunt County, Delta County, Hopkins County, Rains County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Rockwall County, Kaufman County, Van Zandt County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Ellis County, Henderson County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County, Navarro County, Freestone County, Anderson County
5
Hard Freeze Warning
from SUN 5:54 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Cooke County, Fannin County, Lamar County, Jack County, Wise County, Denton County, Collin County, Hunt County, Delta County, Hopkins County, Rains County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Rockwall County, Kaufman County, Van Zandt County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Ellis County, Henderson County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County, Navarro County, Freestone County, Anderson County
Wind Chill Warning
from SUN 5:49 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Cooke County, Fannin County, Lamar County, Jack County, Wise County, Denton County, Collin County, Hunt County, Delta County, Hopkins County, Rains County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Rockwall County, Kaufman County, Van Zandt County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Ellis County, Henderson County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County, Navarro County, Freestone County, Anderson County
Hard Freeze Warning
from MON 12:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 AM CST, Red River County
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 6:00 PM CST, Red River County

ERCOT asking Texans to conserve energy with record electric use expected during extreme cold weather

By FOX 4 Staff
Published 
Texas
FOX 4
article

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is expecting record electric use as most of the state deals with the extreme cold weather.

The Texas Public Utilities Commission and ERCOT are asking that people help conserve energy Sunday through Tuesday.

They are asking Texans to turn the thermostat to 68 or lower, close shades and blinds, unplug non-essential items, and avoid using large appliances like a dishwasher or laundry during peak times, when it is coldest.

Officials said they have maxed out the amount of energy they can supply the grid, and are now asking for people to chip in with conservation efforts to avoid outages.

RELATED: ERCOT expects record electric use due to extreme cold temperatures across Texas