ERCOT asking Texans to conserve energy with record electric use expected during extreme cold weather

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is expecting record electric use as most of the state deals with the extreme cold weather.

The Texas Public Utilities Commission and ERCOT are asking that people help conserve energy Sunday through Tuesday.

They are asking Texans to turn the thermostat to 68 or lower, close shades and blinds, unplug non-essential items, and avoid using large appliances like a dishwasher or laundry during peak times, when it is coldest.

Officials said they have maxed out the amount of energy they can supply the grid, and are now asking for people to chip in with conservation efforts to avoid outages.

