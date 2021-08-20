ER at Cook Children's Medical Center overwhelmed with non-emergencies

article

The emergency room at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth is being put to the test by parents who are bringing their kids in for non-emergencies.

The hospital said in one day last week, almost half of the 361 patients who were taken to the ER could have been taken care of at a doctor’s office or clinic.

The hospital urged parents to only take a child to an emergency room in life-threatening circumstances like trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, if the child is confused or unable to wake up or stay awake or if the child has pale, gray or blue-colored skin, lips or fingernail beds.

Children who are taken to the ER without an emergency may be needlessly exposed to COVID-19, the hospital said.

RELATED:

No staffed pediatric ICU beds left in North Texas region, hospital official says

11-month old with COVID-19 flown to Temple due to 'lack of bed space' in Houston hospitals

165 Cook Children's doctors sign letter urging North Texas schools to implement mask mandates

North Texas 4-month-old in ICU battling COVID-19 and RSV simultaneously

Advertisement

Children’s Health, Cook Children’s to require COVID-19 vaccine for all employees