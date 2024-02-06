Woman charged in deadly Ennis hit-and-run

The Texas Department of Public Safety has made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run in Ellis County.

26-year-old Sandra Maritza Molina of Ennis is charged with failure to stop and render aid involving death.

Sandra Maritza Molina

36-year-old Alonzo Burrow Jr. was hit and killed on February 1.

Investigators say Burrow was walking in the northeast lane of traffic on FM 1182 when he was hit and killed by a silver 2006 Toyota Sienna.

Family members tell FOX 4 they believe Burrow was walking to his mother's house when he was killed.

Alonzo Burrow Jr.

Molina was driving that vehicle, according to investigators.

Officials say she then fled the scene, and did not report the crash.

Texas DPS says the arrest was made thanks to leads provided by citizens to the Ellis County Sheriff's Office and Ellis County Crime Stoppers.