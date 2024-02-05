Person of interest IDed in hit-and-run that killed Ennis man

Texas DPS says it spoke to a person of interest in a deadly hit-and-run case in Ellis County.

36-year-old Alonzo Burrows Jr., of Ennis, was killed. The hit-and-run happened along a farm-to-market road in Ellis County last week.

Troopers only had some car parts left at the scene. A Crime Stoppers tip put them much closer to making an arrest.

Monday, Kelli Reese received some answers, but the lingering question of who killed her cousin is testing her strength. She refuses to stop now.

"Whether it be I find them or someone else find them, they will be found," she said.

On Feb. 1 at 6:45 p.m., DPS says Burrows was walking along FM 1182 in Ellis County when he was struck by a vehicle. The vehicle took off. He died at the scene.

Reese immediately drove from Red Oak to Ellis County that evening. She believes he had just started his walk to his mother’s house when he was hit and killed.

"Nobody was there to comfort him. That is the hard part," she said.

Troopers found pieces of silver car parts left behind in the road, but the year, make and model weren’t clear.

According to DPS, a witness did call Crime Stoppers and provided a license plate number. The abandoned silver vehicle was then located by troopers at a separate location in Ellis County.

Monday afternoon, DPS revealed to FOX 4 the owner of the vehicle had been identified and interviewed, but no charges have been filed yet.

"I mean if it was an accident, it was an accident. At least stop and render aid," Reese said.

Reese says Burrows was more than a cousin; she called him a brother. The two grew up together under the same roof in Rosser, Texas, in Kaufman County.

Right now, Reese says she’s angry and left confused but is not hateful. Now, she’s hoping her phone rings with any update.

"I don’t think that my family hates you. We just want answers," she said. "And we just want to know why. Why didn’t you stop?

Reese says a truck driver who witnessed the hit-and-run contacted her and offered the same description of a silver car.