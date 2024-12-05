Ennis boil water notice lifted; classes resume Friday

After nearly a week without drinkable water, the boil water notice for Ennis residents has been rescinded, and classes will return to normal.

Thursday afternoon, the city of Ennis announced that lab test results came back showing the water is now safe to drink, and boiling water is no longer needed.

Ennis ISD also said classes would resume on Friday.

The city has been under a boil water notice since Sunday after a series of water main breaks and leaks that dropped the water pressure to unsafe levels over the weekend.

Water service for the city was restored Monday afternoon. However, the boil water notice continued after the water pressure dropped once again on Tuesday.

Ennis ISD students have been out of school for nearly two weeks. The schools were closed all last week for the fall break and then again this week because of the boil water notice.

A school district spokesperson said students will not have to make up the days missed.