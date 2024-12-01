Ennis ISD classes canceled Monday due to water main break and boil water notice

article

A boil water notice for the City of Ennis is causing Ennis ISD classes to be canceled for students and staff on Monday, Dec. 2.

On Saturday, just before 11 p.m., there was an 18-inch water main break at the intersection of I-45 and Highway 34. That break triggered several other water main breaks across the city. Various parts of the city experienced reduced water pressure.

The city began working on the issue and told residents to conserve as much water as possible.

City crews and outside contractors were dealing with 7 total water main breaks. Three had been plugged as of 4 p.m.

Bottled water was made available for residents starting at noon on Sunday and the giveaway will continue until 6 p.m. at Fire Station No. 1 at 1700 West Lake Bardwell Drive. Bottled water distribution will continue at the fire station at 8 a.m. on Monday.

The city is asking people taking part in the water distribution to take Hall St. to Old Bardwell Road and enter through the back of the fire station.

Residents with running water are asked to boil tap water to save bottled water for the portion of the city that is completely without it.

Once water pressure is restored, a sample will have to be sent to a lab to confirm it's safe for consumption.

Boil Water Notice:

If commercially bottled water is not available, boil your tap water before using it. Boiling kills germs in the tap water that could make you sick. To kill germs, bring water to a full rolling boil for 1 minute. To avoid burns, allow boiled water to cool before you use it. NOTE: You will still need to boil tap water if it has been through a home water filter or a pitcher that filters water.

Do not use water or ice from your fridge‎

During any type of drinking water advisory, do not drink or use water from appliances connected to your water line. This includes the water and ice dispensers in your refrigerator or freezer.

Drinking and cooking

Use commercially bottled water or boiled water for drinking and to prepare and cook food.

Handwashing

In many cases, you can use tap water and soap to wash your hands during a boil water advisory.

Bathing and showering

Be careful not to swallow any water when bathing or showering . Use caution when bathing babies and young children. Consider giving them a sponge bath to reduce the chance of them swallowing water.

Brushing teeth

Brush your teeth using boiled water or commercially bottled water. Do not use tap water that you have not boiled first.

Washing dishes

If possible, use disposable plates, cups, and utensils during a boil water advisory. Sanitize all baby bottles.

Dishwashers are generally safe to use if they have a sanitizing cycle or reach a final rinse temperature of at least 150°F (66°C).

To wash dishes by hand, wash and rinse the dishes as you normally would, using hot water. In a separate basin, add 1 teaspoon of unscented household liquid bleach for each gallon of warm water. Soak the rinsed dishes in water for at least one minute. Let the dishes air dry completely before using them again.

Laundry

It is safe to wash clothes as usual.

Cleaning

Clean washable toys and surfaces with commercially bottled water, boiled water, or water that has been disinfected with bleach .

Caring for pets

Give pets commercially bottled water or boiled water that has cooled.

Caring for your garden and houseplants

You can use tap water for houseplants and gardens, including watering plants you eat.