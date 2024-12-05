Ennis ISD classes canceled Thursday as city's water issues continue

article

Ennis ISD canceled classes for a fourth day in a row because of issues with the city’s water supply.

A boil water order remains in effect for the city in Ellis County.

In an update, the city said even though some tests following a water main break came back with no contaminants, a drop in the water pressure Tuesday night forced more tests.

So, the city is waiting until that report comes back before telling people the water is safe to drink.

Water service for the city was restored on Monday afternoon after the water main break and a series of subsequent leaks.

Residents have been under a boil water notice since Sunday.