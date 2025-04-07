'Suspicious items' cause Wylie businesses to evacuate, police say avoid the area

article

The Brief The Wylie police, fire and bomb squad were called to investigate suspicious items dropped off near a pawn shop on Monday morning. The suspicious items were a 55-gallon drum, and a propane tank. Nearby businesses were evacuated and the southbound side of Hwy. 78 was shut down near the area.



The Wylie Police Department and Wylie Fire Rescue teams are asking people to avoid the area near 1000 N. State Hwy. 78, the Texas Dollar Pawn & Gun, after suspicious items were discovered.

Although police say the items have been "rendered safe," officers are still on the scene and the roadway is still blocked due to the ongoing criminal investigation.

Suspicious Items Discovered

What we know:

Police say just before 9 a.m., Wylie police were called to the pawn shop for an illegal dumping investigation.

The person who called said an unknown person dropped off a 55-gallon drum and propane tank near the business.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Wylie Fire Rescue arrived to help investigate the hazardous material. The Plano Police Department bomb squad is on the scene.

During the investigation, nearby businesses were evacuated and the southbound side of Hwy. 78 was shut down near the area.

Emergency responders from nearby areas have been requested.

What we don't know:

Emergency responders have not released what they believe is in the 55-gallon drum.

There is no word on how long the roadways will be shut down, or how long the businesses in the area will be evacuated.

The items were deemed safe at 12:49 p.m.