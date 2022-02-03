Emergency SNAP benefits extended for February 2022 in Texas

Gov. Greg Abbott announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $326 million in emergency SNAP food benefits in February.

The emergency allotment is expected to help more than 1.6 million Texas households.

HHSC received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to extend the maximum allowable amount of SNAP benefits based on family size. All SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments.

The additional allotment should appear in recipients' accounts by Feb. 29.

