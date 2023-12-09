Mechanical failures led to emergency landing in McKinney in which plane crashed into car, NTSB says

The NTSB found that mechanical failures caused a plane to go off the runway and crash into a car in McKinney last month.

It happened on November 11 and the pilot was coming from Abilene. The only injury reported was the person in the car that was struck.

Investigators said the first problem was a door seal that failed on the single-engine Lancair IV-P.

Related article

The plane lost pressurization, so the pilot made an emergency descent, then noticed a caution light about the propeller.

The pilot reduced power and tried an emergency landing at Aero Country Airport in McKinney, but the knob on the power lever came off.

He tried maximum braking, but without the working power lever, the plane kept going, through a fence and onto Virginia Parkway, where it hit a car that was driving by.