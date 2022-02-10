Elton John reschedules Dallas concerts

article

Elton John rescheduled two of his Dallas concerts for next month.

The 74-year-old singer postponed two shows last month after he tested positive for COVID-19.

He is fully vaccinated and boosted, and had only mild symptoms.

He has since recovered and resumed his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour.

The new concert dates are March 10-11 at the American Airlines Center.

The rock legend is set to return to North Texas in September with another concert at Globe Life Field in Arlington.