Ellis Davis Fieldhouse COVID-19 testing site now requires appointment

Coronavirus
FOX 4
DALLAS - There is a big change at one of Dallas County's largest COVID-19 testing sites. 

Ellis Davis Fieldhouse in southern Dallas now requires an appointment to get a test.

"The only way we’re going to get people in and out in a good period of time is appointments," said Judge Clay Jenkins on Tuesday.

The site stopped offering tests just before Thanksgiving. But with demand sky high, the location on South Polk Street, off Interstate 20, reopened last week. 

After it reopened, there were reports of people waiting up to 8 hours to get a test, triggering the change by county leaders. The site is operating from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

APPOINTMENTS: testing.nomihealth.com/signup/texas

More COVID-19 testing sites open in North Texas

Dallas and Tarrant counties are adding more coronavirus testing sites to help with the high demand. The state is averaging a record high 142,000 tests per day this week. It was less than half that a week ago.