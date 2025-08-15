Ellis County DPS trooper injured during traffic stop

article

The Brief A Texas DPS trooper was injured after a man resisted arrest during a traffic stop. The driver, Jose Molina, was booked into the Ellis County Jail on multiple charges. An unidentified passenger who fled the scene on foot is still at large.



A Texas DPS trooper in Ellis County is injured after the subject of a Friday traffic stop resisted arrest, the department says.

Ellis County trooper injured

What we know:

The incident happened around 3 p.m. Friday on US 287 near Black Champ Road in Ellis County.

A DPS trooper noticed a GMC pickup commit a traffic violation, the release says, and the trooper attempted to execute a traffic stop on the truck.

At that point, the truck is reported to have slowed down, and the front passenger jumped out and fled on foot.

After the truck eventually stopped, the trooper attempted to arrest the driver, later identified as Jose Molina, 28, who allegedly resisted. The trooper sustained minor injuries during the struggle, but successfully arrested Molina.

Molina has been booked into the Ellis County Jail on charges of evading arrest, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana.

The trooper is being treated for his injuries at a local hospital.

What we don't know:

The passenger who escaped on foot has not been identified.