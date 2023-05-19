Suspect accused of abandoning kidnapped baby charged with attempted murder

A suspect accused of abandoning a 6-month-old is now facing an attempted murder charge.

Elliott Reyes was initially charged with endangering a child, but that charge has since been upgraded.

Police say Reyes stole a woman's car in Fort Worth on Monday night, with the baby boy inside.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle and Reyes about an hour later, but the baby was nowhere to be found.

Reyes allegedly led police back to a residential area where he abandoned the 6-month-old who was still in his car seat on a dead end street.

The 6-month-old was near a ravine surrounded by garbage and discarded furniture.

"The baby was hanging on by the straps of the car seat. It was barely hanging on," said Fort Worth Police Sergeant Ronnie Chau on Wednesday.

Reyes is being held in the Tarrant County Corrections Center.