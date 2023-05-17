VIDEO: Fort Worth police rescue kidnapped baby abandoned by suspect

Fort Worth police released body camera video of an officer rescuing a kidnapped baby who had been abandoned by the suspect.

Police said that officers were called to respond to a kidnapping call on N. Pecan Street.

A woman told officers that an unknown man drove off with her car and her six-month-old baby was inside.

About an hour later officers located the stolen car on Deen Road, about a mile and a half away. Police took the suspect into custody, but the baby was missing.

Five minutes later, officers found the baby and car seat near a ravine nearby.

Body camera video shows an officer sprinting toward the ravine while another pulled the baby out of the car seat, which had toppled over on its side.

"Aw, it's okay. It's okay," the officer can be heard saying while the baby cries.

The child was not injured and was reunited with the parent.

The suspect, who at this time is unnamed, was charged with kidnapping, abandoning/endangering a child and auto theft.