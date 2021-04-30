Election Day: Voters to choose new local leaders when polls open Saturday

article

Saturday is Texas municipal election day for city and school board elections.

The biggest race is for the mayor of Fort Worth. Incumbent Betsy Price is not running for re-election after almost 10 years in office. Ten candidates are hoping to fill her shoes.

In Arlington, voters must decide on a replacement for Mayor Jeff Williams. He cannot run again after serving three terms.

Voters in Plano are also choosing a new mayor because Harry LaRosiliere has served the maximum two terms.

There are city council elections in dozens of cities including Dallas where all 14 seats are up for re-election.

And voters will decide on school board trustees and bond proposals in many districts.

A special election is being held for the 6th Congressional District that covers Navarro, Ellis and parts of Tarrant County.

Republican Rep. Ron Wright died in February of complications from COVID-19 and cancer.

There are 23 candidates in that race from both parties including Wright’s widow, Susan Wright.

A runoff is almost certain because no one is expected to get more than 50% of the votes.

The polls open at 7 a.m. Saturday and close at 7 p.m.

