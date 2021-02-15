Elderly woman missing after walking away from Garland apartment
GARLAND, Texas - Garland police are looking for a missing elderly woman.
Police said 81-year-old Melania Nyaiana was last heard from Sunday morning between 10:30 a.m. and noon. She left her apartment on South Barnes Drive on foot and does not drive.
She’s described as an African-American woman who is about 5 feet tall and weighs 120 pounds with a medium build.
She was last seen wearing traditional African clothing and a head wrap.
Police said she does not speak English and takes medication.
Anyone who spots her should call the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.