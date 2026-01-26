Elderly man dies after being found unresponsive in Colleyville pond

article

The Brief An elderly man died after being found unresponsive in a pond in Colleyville on Sunday morning. First responders discovered the man, 78-year-old Barry Alldredge while they were at the property to assist his wife, who had fallen in a nearby pasture. Alldredge was taken to a local hospital and pronounced deceased the same afternoon.



A Colleyville man has passed away after first responders, called to assist his wife, discovered him unresponsive in a pond behind their home on Sunday afternoon.

Elderly Colleyville man dies after being found in pond

What we know:

Colleyville police and fire crews were dispatched at approximately 10:30 a.m. to a residence in the 5000 block of Fry Lane. The initial call requested assistance for an elderly woman who had fallen in a back pasture and was unable to get up.

While providing aid to the woman, first responders discovered her husband in a nearby pond.

The man, identified as 78-year-old Barry Alldredge, was pulled from the water and taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

It was about 15°F at 10:30 a.m. with a "feels-like" temperature of 3°F.

What we don't know:

We don't know what caused Alldredge to fall into the pond.