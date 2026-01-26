Elderly man dies after being found unresponsive in Colleyville pond
COLLEYVILLE, Texas - A Colleyville man has passed away after first responders, called to assist his wife, discovered him unresponsive in a pond behind their home on Sunday afternoon.
What we know:
Colleyville police and fire crews were dispatched at approximately 10:30 a.m. to a residence in the 5000 block of Fry Lane. The initial call requested assistance for an elderly woman who had fallen in a back pasture and was unable to get up.
While providing aid to the woman, first responders discovered her husband in a nearby pond.
The man, identified as 78-year-old Barry Alldredge, was pulled from the water and taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
It was about 15°F at 10:30 a.m. with a "feels-like" temperature of 3°F.
What we don't know:
We don't know what caused Alldredge to fall into the pond.
The Source: Information in this story came from Colleyville PD and previous FOX 4 reporting.